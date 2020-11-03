PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The road to the Oval Office doesn’t strictly rely on the votes everyday citizens cast. The Electoral College decides the winner of the presidential election. That’s why there have been cases in which the winning candidate lost the “popular vote.”
There are 538 electors comprised of representatives from each state and the District of Columbia. Each state gets the same number of electors as they have representatives in Congress. That’s 11 for Arizona because we have nine representatives in the House and two in the Senate. Electors are appointed but cannot hold any federal office. An absolute majority of the Electoral College is needed to win, so the magic number is 270.
The Electoral College, which has been in place since 1787, exists as part of a compromise by our Founding Fathers. They debated whether the president should be elected by the people or by Congress. The Electoral College is what they came up with and laid out in the Constitution. Changing it, which some argue should be done, requires a constitutional amendment.
What the Constitution does not mandate is how each state’s electoral votes are allocated. Arizona’s electoral votes are winner-take-all, which means precisely what it says. Whichever candidate receives the most popular votes gets all 11 of Arizona’s Elector College votes.
While the election might be called on Election Day, or, more likely, in the days after the election, things are not official until the Electors cast their votes. That happens on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. That’s Dec. 14 this year. “The electoral votes for all states are then counted before a Joint Session of Congress in January, at which point the President is declared elected,” explains AZCleanElections.gov.
While most states have a winner-take-all method for their electoral votes, Maine and Nebraska, which have nine electors between them (four and five respectively), split theirs using what’s called the Congressional district method. That is one electoral vote for the winner of the statewide popular vote and one for the winner in each Congressional district. That’s why they had split electoral votes in 2008 and again in 2016. That said, there are those who argue that electoral votes be split proportionally based on the popular vote. That could paint a very different political map, which is a discussion for another time.
With most states being winner-take-all, there are any number of complicated combinations that can add up to the magic 270. That’s why candidates focus so much on battleground states. Traditionally a red state, Arizona, with our 11 votes, makes the list of contested states this election cycle.
Our state has only gone Democrat once since 1952. That was in 1996. We had eight Elector College votes back then, and they went to former President Bill Clinton.
The Associated Press says there are a number of other states to keep an eye on as the ballots are tallied.
- Florida (29 electoral votes)
- Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes)
- Ohio (18 electoral votes)
- Georgia (16 electoral votes)
- Michigan (16 electoral votes)
- Wisconsin (10 electoral votes)
- Iowa (Six electoral votes)
- Nevada (Six electoral votes)
These states, along with Arizona, carry a total of 132 electoral votes, nearly half of the 270 needed to win.