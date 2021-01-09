Cindy McCain censured by Maricopa County GOP

Cindy McCain drew criticism from her party after publicly supporting Joe Biden for President. On Saturday the Maricopa County Republicans voted to censure her.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Republican Party has voted to censure Cindy McCain during their annual meeting Saturday.

McCain drew criticism from her party after publicly supporting Joe Biden for President. She responded via Twitter on Saturday afternoon to the news of her censure:

I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law.

The Arizona Republican Party will also vote on a similar censure for McCain when they hold their meeting on January 23. 

Cindy McCain is the wife of former Arizona Senator John McCain, who passed away in 2018.

 

