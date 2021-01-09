Cindy McCain censured by Maricopa County GOP

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Republican Party has voted to censure Cindy McCain during their annual meeting Saturday.
McCain drew criticism from her party after publicly supporting Joe Biden for President. She responded via Twitter on Saturday afternoon to the news of her censure:
I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law.
The Arizona Republican Party will also vote on a similar censure for McCain when they hold their meeting on January 23.
The @MaricopaGOP has voted and passed a resolution to censure Cindy McCain. The Arizona Republican Party has no comment on the county’s resolution. The state party will vote on a similar resolution at our annual meeting on January 23, 2021.— Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 9, 2021
Cindy McCain is the wife of former Arizona Senator John McCain, who passed away in 2018.