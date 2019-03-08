(3TV/CBS 5) - Lawmakers calling for changes that would give victims of childhood sexual assault a better shot at getting justice are renewing their efforts in the state House after getting blocked in the Senate.
SB 1255 opens up a seven-year window for victims to file a claim in civil court from the time they first disclose the assault as an adult.
Current law limits the time victims can sue at two years from the time they turn 18 years old.
But the bill never received a hearing in the upper chamber of the state Legislature.
Sen. Paul Boyer, sponsor of the legislation, says his colleague Sen. Eddie Farnsworth blocked the bill in his committee.
"The chairman of the judiciary committee decided not to hear it, he decided he would hear a version but it wouldn't be beneficial to victims," he said.
Boyer says he plans to meet with House leadership soon in the hopes of getting a hearing in that chamber.
