MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Days after a new poll showed Donald Trump in trouble with women voters, former Gov. Jan Brewer said the public shouldn't trust them (polls).
"President Trump has never looked good on polls but he's a winner," Brewer said Thursday.
The former governor headlined an event in Mesa to show support for the president among women.
About 50 people showed up wearing red Trump hats and shirts to show that they are fully behind the president in his bid for re-election.
On Tuesday a NBC/Wall St. Journal poll shows that 62 percent of registered women voters plan to vote for the Democratic candidate.