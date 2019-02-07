PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the three African American lawmakers at the state Legislature said Thursday that Rep. David Stringer's racist comments has created a hostile work environment for minorities at the House.
[RELATED: Lawmaker could face recall if he's not kicked out of office first]
Rep. Geraldine Peten, a Democrat from Goodyear, also renewed her call for the Stringer to resign or get kicked out of office.
"(Stringer) has made derogatory remarks which quite frankly make the floor of House of Representatives a hostile place for us," said Peten, who is black.
[RELATED: Embattled Arizona lawmaker David Stringer suspended from committee]
Stringer, who is white, is under pressure to quit following a number of racially offensive comments he made and a previously unknown arrest 36 years ago on multiple sex crimes that included child pornography.
The House Ethics Committee this week hired outside lawyers to investigate the embattled Prescott Republican.
[RELATED: Rep. David Stringer targeted with 2nd ethics complaint]
It is not known when the investigation will be completed, but the committee could recommend expulsion.
Should Stringer hold on to his seat, he could face a recall campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.