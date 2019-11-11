SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people turned out at a Costco in Scottsdale Monday to see Donald Trump Jr., who has been on the road promoting his new book. Called "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," the book appeared to set off political passions on both sides of the aisle in the Valley. With demonstrators lining the streets and entrances to the shopping area, the energy outside the store felt more like a campaign rally than a book signing.
Supporters of President Donald Trump wore their trademark red shirts and "Make America Great Again" hats. Some gathered in line outside the store while others held signs along the street. Critics of the president appeared outnumbered, but that did not prevent them from voicing their frustrations with the current administration.
"We're getting some honks (of support) and some yells; I would say an equal number of honks and fingers," one Trump critic joked.
Monday's event in Scottsdale came one day after Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, were booed off the stage at a book event in Los Angeles.
Costco did not allow the media inside with cameras to cover the Scottsdale event.