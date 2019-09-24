AZ Rep. Greg Stanton's statement on alleged impeachable conduct of Trump

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton released a statement on Tuesday afternoon in regard to alleged impeachable conduct of President Donald Trump.
The House Judiciary Committee member's statement comes after the exposure of Trump's behavior that's in connection with Ukraine.
Stanton suggested that proof of Trump's impeachable actions is steadily expanding.
The politician additionally implied that it is the duty of Congress to make Trump responsible for his conduct.
Back on May 30, according to a press release, Stanton summoned the House of Representatives to "move to the next stages of holding the President accountable," combined with beginning an impeachment inquiry.
See Stanton's full statement below:
My statement regarding further evidence of President Trump's impeachable conduct: pic.twitter.com/LNUXVG8SoT— Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) September 24, 2019