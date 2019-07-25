PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, accused the press of ignoring President Donald Trump's economic accomplishments because they suffer from "Trump derangement syndrome."
On Thursday, Ward called media coverage of Trump's latest racially fueled controversy a distraction.
Her comments come a week after Trump unleashed a Twitter attack against four minority congresswomen that led his supporters to target a Somali-born U.S. congresswoman with chants of "send her back."
Ward declined to offer an opinion on the tweets and the chants.
“It's a distraction by the media from the good things that President Trump is doing, for many people in your industry and unfortunately others have Trump derangement syndrome," she said.
Polls show a majority of Americans believe the tweets and the chants are racist.
In addition, the Democratic controlled House voted along party lines to condemn the president's tweets as racist, last week.
Recent reports also suggest Arizona will a key state battleground state in the 2020 presidential election.
Ward dismissed the idea that Arizona voters will sour on Trump because of the President's racially charged comments.
The chairwoman said a strong economy will lead Trump to victory in Arizona next year and help deliver him a second term in office.
"That's really just the end of the story, the economy tells it all and that is why we are going to sail into re-election with president Trump and Republicans all the way down the ballot," she said.
(2) comments
Kelli Ward is Drumpf's butt plug!
Why was someone as goofy as her chosen to represent the GOP here in Az?
