PHOENIX (AP) -- Shortly before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, two Arizona Democrats called for impeachment.
Reps. Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego on Tuesday went far beyond their prior support for an impeachment inquiry. Both Phoenix Democrats now say Congress should impeach Trump to defend the rule of law.
The lawmakers spoke out shortly before Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an official impeachment inquiry. Democrats have been alarmed by a summer phone call President Trump had with Ukraine’s president, which came to Congress’ attention through a whistleblower complaint. Trump has insisted he’s done nothing wrong.
Arizona Democratic Reps. Raul Grijalva and Ann Kirkpatrick of Tucson reiterated their earlier support for an impeachment investigation.
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs says Democrats are dividing the country.
AZ Rep. Greg Stanton's statement on alleged impeachable conduct of Trump
Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton released a statement on Tuesday afternoon in regard to alleged impeachable conduct of President Donald Trump.
