PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In less than two weeks, Republican voters in Maricopa County will decide if Joe Arpaio will keep his comeback chances alive.
The former sheriff is one of four candidates in the crowded Aug. 4 GOP primary that will decide who moves on to challenge the current sheriff, Paul Penzone.
Joining Arpaio on the Republican ballot is Jerry Sheridan, who was Arpaio’s chief deputy, Mike Crawford, a Glendale police officer, and write-in candidate Lehland Burton, a security guard.
If Arpaio loses, it will mark his third straight electoral defeat over the past four years.
After Penzone soundly defeated Arpaio in 2016, the former sheriff failed to win the Republican nomination for Senate in 2018, finishing dead last behind Kelli Ward and Martha McSally.
During his 24 years as the County’s top lawman, he experienced the highest of highs in politics to the lowest of lows.
After taking office in 1993, Arpaio used controversial policies like pink underwear for jail inmates, chain gangs and Tent City to fuel a rise in popularity in Arizona and across the country. But his focus on immigration eventually led to his downfall when a federal judge found him in civil contempt of court for failing to stop his infamous immigration sweeps.
President Donald Trump later pardoned Arpaio, who now downplays the entire incident.
“Come on, contempt of court, a misdemeanor, you don't even know what it means,” Arpaio said Friday.
Still, some of the controversial policies that helped Arpaio gain him national and international recognition are supported by his top primary challenger. Just as Arpaio did while he was in office, Sheridan says he plans to crack down on animal abuse as well as bring back Tent City, which was shut down by Penzone in 2017.
Like Arpaio, Sheridan was found to be in contempt of court for not following a federal judge’s order to end the immigration sweeps.
“I was held in contempt for civil contempt of court because the judge felt that I was not following his order and I just think the judge got me wrong,” said Sheridan, who did not receive a presidential pardon.
Mike Crawford, a Glendale police officer, said he also wants to focus the abuse of animals, saying on his website, “I will expand the scope of protection to include all animals in Maricopa County.”
The candidate offering Republican voters the biggest difference is Burton, who is focused on fighting corruption and police brutality.
"If they need and want someone different, I'm the best candidate,” he said.