PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to the Valley on Thursday for a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Peoria.
The event will take place at TYR Tactical around 11:30 a.m. MST.
The event happens to be on the same day Former Vice President, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris are scheduled to visit Arizona ahead of the election. No further details were given about their trip. Biden has not made any official campaign visits to Arizona since his campaign with Harris began.
This news came shortly after President Trump announced he would visit Arizona for two events the week of Oct. 5. However Thursday night's announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 means the president's Arizona trip has been cancelled.