FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Mike Pence will make another trip to Arizona on Friday.
The Trump campaign announced Vice President Pence will hold “Make America Great Again” rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson.
Vice President Pence will speak at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and tickets are available online.
The Tucson event will be held at Tucson International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Tickets to the Tucson rally are also available online. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
This visit will follow President Trump’s visit to Bullhead City and Goodyear, which could be the last visit for him before Election Day.