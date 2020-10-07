PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are making their first visit to Arizona for the 2020 election on Thursday.

Vice President Biden and Senator Harris will be meeting with American Indian tribal leaders in Phoenix.

Afterwards, they will be meeting with small business leaders in Phoenix and Tempe as part of the their "Soul of the Nation" bus tour and head their way to speak with voters on the second day of early voting, according to a press release from the Biden Campaign.

The events are projected to start around 2 p.m.

It will also be the day after the first Vice President debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.