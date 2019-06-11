GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Members of the U.S. Department of the Interior came to the Valley on Tuesday to discuss the overlooked crisis of violence in Native American communities.
They took part in a round table discussion with tribal leaders from across country who gathered at a resort on the Gila River Indian Community.
The talks focused on a public safety response as Native American communities face a growing number of violent crimes against men and women.
"This is an epidemic issue that hasn't been addressed for a number of years," said Gila River Gov. Stephen Lewis.
A Department of Justice study shows that four in five Native American men and women have experienced some kind of violence in their lifetime.
Fifty-six percent of women and 27% of men were victims of sexual assault, according to a 2016 National Institute of Justice report.
Last month, President Donald Trump designated May 5 as Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day to draw attention to this issue.
Kate MacGregor, the deputy chief of staff at the Department of the Interior, said the administration is dedicated to solving the problem.
