PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to early results, voters are rejecting a measure that would stop light rail expansion.
An unofficial tally from the City of Phoenix shows 62.33 percent of voters have voted "no" on Prop. 105, while 37.67 percent have voted "yes," according to the City of Phoenix's website.
Those were numbers as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A total of 67,735 votes were cast for "yes" and 112,056 were cast for "no."
A "no" vote will keep the light rail extension plan in place in south Phoenix and other areas in the city.
But a "yes" vote stops plans to expand the light rail and diverts tax dollars to other transportation needs in Phoenix.
Critics of the light rail projects say future extensions cost too much money and believe the cash should be sent elsewhere. Voters in 2015 approved the plan with the cost originally estimated at $550 million.
But that has ballooned to about $1.35 billion.
Valley Metro officials blame the increase on federal mandates and the rising cost of labor and construction materials.
Also, the size of the project grew from 4.8 miles of new track to 5.5 miles.
Supporters also say a mix of regional and federal money will be footing the bill.
Both current Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and former Mayor Greg Stanton supported more light rail.
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio, who is against the light rail expansion, released the following statement Tuesday night:
Like many of you, I am disappointed to see tonight’s election results. I want to thank everyone who worked on these initiatives and who helped share our message throughout the city. You have my commitment that I will continue to fight for accountability and fiscal responsibility at the City of Phoenix. Together we will make Phoenix the best city in the country.
Proposition 106
Voters are also rejecting the other measure-- Proposition 106.
The "no" votes are up 66.24 percent compared to 33.76 percent for the "yes" vote.
Proposition 106 essentially asks voters to choose between spending on city services, like parks and library programs, or paying down debt.
If passed, the measure places a cap on most spending until the City's pension liabilities are 90 percent funded.
Currently, the pension system is about 60 percent funded. Phoenix carries a debt of about $400 million, which is money it will owe retirees in the future but doesn't have now.
Read Gallego's entire statement about the election results here:
From the outset, it was clear that Propositions 105 and 106 were about far more than a difference in opinion--it was more fundamental than that. This election was about what Phoenicians want our city, the fastest-growing in the country, to be. Residents broke records when they showed up in mass and declared that they want a community with robust transportation options and investment in our parks, libraries, and city services.
We are a global city where students, families, visitors, and people of all ages and abilities can have assured access to a multi-modal transportation system that connects every corner of our community. Light rail expansion is not stopping--not today, not tomorrow. This campaign was never about one track of rail. It was about equity for our entire city and voters delivered on that promise.
This is not the first time that outside influences have sought to mislead Phoenix voters in the pursuit of their own vested interests--and I doubt it will be the last. However, the broad coalition that came together to defeat these propositions was unprecedented in our city’s history and representative of the people who reside in our beautiful community. We are a diverse city made up of residents willing to fight for our future and who refuse to let our trajectory be dictated by anyone other than Phoenicians.
Today we can celebrate our investment, our city, and our residents. We will have to step up to protect our city again in the future but we should be encouraged that, together, we continue to move forward.