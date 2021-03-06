PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several groups of Arizonans are set to receive extra federal resources as the pandemic progresses. This after the Senate approved an extension of an added 300 dollars per week of unemployment.
But let's clear one thing up right off the bat, the Senate approving the COVID relief plan doesn't mean that Arizonans receiving unemployment instantly get an extra 300 dollars. Those qualified should already be receiving this money. What's new about the plan is that the 300 dollars a week will continue until September 6th, instead of expiring in Mid-March.
"There's a lot of time for people to get back into work, back getting their jobs, says Tempe-based WealthAbility CEO Tom Wheelwright. "And it's in addition to the employment that they get in any case from the state."
But what if you're not receiving that state-funded unemployment? That's what's currently happening to Phoenix-resident Tamie Canez ever since she quit working last March as a cashier at a local gas station and car wash. She did this so she could be home for her young children's virtual learning.
Processing problems, identity issues...you name it, and Tamie's experienced it. So while she's happy about the Senate's approval of this national aid, it's hard to get too excited with any local help financially.
"It's heartbreaking," says Canez. "Like, I have a three-year-old and a five-year-old, and I do it on my own as best as I can. It's got me on edge. They need to stop taking it from the people that deserve it and not make it so hard."
The Senate's approval of this COVID-19 relief plan goes a long way towards making it a reality. With the concessions made from the previous version, it should quickly pass through the House. But does that mean to expect even more unemployment aid a few months from now? According to Tempe-based WealthAbility CEO Tom Wheelwright, don't count on it.
Because if all goes according to plan, Wheelwright says the economic growth from these latest decisions should be enough of a boost.
"I don't see another round of relief," says Wheelwright. "If things happen the way the president says they will: that every adult will be vaccinated by the end of May, and that we'll have Herd Immunity by June or July."
But three to four months from now is time that Tamie just doesn't currently have.
"I'm not going anywhere fast," says Canez. "And I need this money."