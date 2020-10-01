PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Trump's planned visit to Arizona next week will likely be cancelled after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
The president had been planning to hold a “Make America Great Again” event in Tucson on October 5 at 3:30 p.m. and Flagstaff on October 6 at 3:00 p.m.
President Trump was last in Phoenix on Sept. 14 for a round table discussion in Phoenix.
Joe Biden has not made any official campaign visits to Arizona since his campaign with Kamala Harris began, but is scheduled to come next week.