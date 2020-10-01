Trump announces plan to deploy 150 million Covid rapid tests previously touted

President Donald Trump formally announced a plan to disperse the 150 million rapid coronavirus tests first promoted by the White House in August.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Trump's planned visit to Arizona next week will likely be cancelled after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

The president had been planning to hold a “Make America Great Again” event in Tucson on October 5 at 3:30 p.m. and Flagstaff on October 6 at 3:00 p.m. 

President Trump was last in Phoenix on Sept. 14 for a round table discussion in Phoenix.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to visit Arizona next week

Joe Biden has not made any official campaign visits to Arizona since his campaign with Kamala Harris began, but is scheduled to come next week.

 

