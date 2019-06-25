trump mcsally.png

President Donald Trump, left, is formally backing Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally, right.

PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump is formally backing Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election.

Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that McSally has his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” He says the former fighter pilot has done an outstanding job in Washington and is fully supportive of his agenda.

He says “Martha is strong on Crime and Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military and Vets.”

McSally narrowly lost last year in the race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake. Her strong support for Trump and his policies was seen as a factor in that loss after voters disaffected with the president turned out in large numbers.

She was later appointed to the vacant Senate seat formerly held by John McCain.

