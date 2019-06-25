PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump is formally backing Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election.
Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that McSally has his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” He says the former fighter pilot has done an outstanding job in Washington and is fully supportive of his agenda.
A brave former fighter jet pilot and warrior, Senator Martha McSally of Arizona has done an outstanding job in D.C., and is fully supportive of our agenda – she is with us all the way....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019
He says “Martha is strong on Crime and Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military and Vets.”
McSally narrowly lost last year in the race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake. Her strong support for Trump and his policies was seen as a factor in that loss after voters disaffected with the president turned out in large numbers.
She was later appointed to the vacant Senate seat formerly held by John McCain.
Bumblin' Trump is a buffoon and an embarrassment. That said, we are undeniably a stronger, safer, more prosperous and more internationally respected country under Republican administration. I've got to admit, though, I kind of miss the nightly riots in the streets under Obama's tenure...
Totally agree, although an endorsement from the Clown along with a red rubber nose and really big shoes will probably only get you into a traveling circus.
