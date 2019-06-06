PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Trump's planned tariffs on Mexico could cost Arizona consumers $300 a year and kill roughly 30,000 jobs, according to a new analysis by one of the state's top economists.
Starting Monday, Trump plans to slap a 5% percent duty on all Mexican imports unless the country slows a wave of migrants from Central American making their way to the U.S. southern border.
[RELATED: Businesses warn Trump of consequences of new Mexican tariffs]
The president said he plans to ratchet up the tariffs by 5% each month until it reaches 25% in October.
Jim Rounds, an economist for the Tempe-based Rounds Consulting Group, estimates that each 5% increment will cost Arizona consumers $60 a year and eliminate 6,000 jobs.
[WATCH: How will tariffs on Mexican imports affect you?]
"If fully implemented within five months, the cost to state residents would increase to approximately $300 per person with job losses totaling 30,000," Rounds said in an analysis released on Thursday.
[RELATED: Trump plan for tariffs on Mexican goods finds little support in Arizona]
The proposed tariffs could hit Arizona harder than most states as Mexico is the state's largest trading partner.
Last year, Arizona imported more than $9 billion in goods from Mexico.
[RELATED: Trump announces tariffs on Mexico starting June 10 if it doesn't slow flow of migrants]
The added cost on goods like agricultural products and electronic equipment will be passed on to consumers and importers, Rounds said.
[RELATED: Costco raising prices because of trade war between U.S. and China]
"This assessment of the impact of tariffs on Mexican imports is serious, but unfortunately it's not unexpected," Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement.
The chamber, which is Arizona's largest business group, has voiced its strong opposition to Trump's tariff policies.
[RELATED: Chipotle could raise burrito prices by 5¢ if Mexico tariffs become permanent]
Hamer is a longtime critic of Trump and has raised questions about his economic philosophy. During the 2016 election, Hamer said Trump would be a "menace" to Arizona's economy.
(2) comments
Then let's hope that Mexico steps up
Illegals invading, using the infrastructure, more police activity, welfare, Medicaid, free housing and loss of jobs non-illegals are doing now would cost the state billions of dollars more. We're not falling for your illegal-alien loving propaganda anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.