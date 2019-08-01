TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosted town hall meeting in Tempe Thursday night and some supporters of President Donald Trump wanted to be sure their voices were heard.
Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch was there and recorded video of several people who were in the Marquee Theatre and had to be escorted out.
[EXPLICIT VIDEO: Trump supporters kicked out of Elizabeth Warren event in Tempe]
A woman in a “Make America Great Again” hat was showing off a flag that said, “Trump: Keep America Great 2020.”
Welch’s video showed a Warren supporter who appeared to have been knocked down as the Trump supporters left.
“I thought you guys were tolerant,” the woman with the flag said.
[WATCH: Trump supporters escorted out]
Fresh off a strong debate performance, Warren is holding several town hall meetings across the country. Health care, mining and climate change are a few of the topics discussed.
(1) comment
Trump trash, what else can you expect?
