PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The trauma surgeon who cared for former Rep. Gabby Giffords after she was shot in the head in January 2011 says he is running for Congress in Arizona’s Congressional District 2.
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick currently holds the Southern Arizona seat but announced earlier this month that she would not be running for re-election. Dr. Randy Friese announced his run for the seat Thursday morning. Like Kirkpatrick, Friese is a Democrat.
“We are at a critical moment for public health and for our democracy. We need fact-based problem solvers in Washington to continue the tradition of Southern Arizona Democrats like Gabby Giffords, Ron Barber, and Ann Kirkpatrick,” Friese said in his announcement. “I am determined to ensure that we keep this seat blue and represented by someone with the right priorities. I’ll put people first.”
Friese is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Medical Corps and a state legislator representing Legislative District 9. He’s in his fourth and final term in the Arizona House. He also taught at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
“I’ve dedicated my career to saving and improving the lives of others,” Friese said.
Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts will be redrawn for the 2022 election. According to Friese’s campaign, CD 2 “is unlikely to change as much as other districts because of slower population growth than the rest of the state.” CD 2 supported President Joe Biden in the last election. Five of Arizona’s nine current congressional districts are held by Democrats, as are both Senate seats.
Susan and I are VERY excited to announce that I am running for Congress in #AZ02!The stakes of this election are too high. As a doctor, veteran, & educator I am ready to fight to help our community. But I need you with me! Please pitch in today: https://t.co/jbQMIov3wT— Dr. Randy Friese (@DrRandyFriese) March 25, 2021