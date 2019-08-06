PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The top-ranking Democrat in the state House is calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol and pass new gun legislation in a special session.
"The time is right now for us to act, so we will come into special session if the governor agrees to it," Rep. Charlene Fernandez said Tuesday.
Fernandez, a Democrat from Yuma, said Arizona can't wait for another mass shooting to take action and would work on gun legislation the governor failed to pass.
In 2018, the governor proposed giving law enforcement the power to remove firearms from people deemed a public threat.
The measure failed amid resistance from Republicans who raised concerns that police could take a gun away from someone who hasn't broken the law.
Ducey did not say if he would call a special session, but his office did released a statement regarding his previous gun proposal.
"We remain willing to work with legislators from both parties on this issue and are hopeful both sides can come together to advance commonsense policies that will make a meaningful impact," his spokesman said.
(1) comment
Leave my guns alone! My guns are not the problem. My guns do not go out and harm innocent people. If Democrats would be pro gun, they would easily cripple the Redumbs
