PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- Voters are keeping a close eye on the extremely tight primary race for Maricopa County sheriff.

The race between the top two Republican candidates is neck and neck. Just over 24 hours after the polls closed, former sheriff Joe Arpaio was trailing his former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, by just over 500 votes, with 90% of the precincts reporting.

Whoever wins the GOP primary will move on to challenge the current sheriff, Paul Penzone, who crushed Arpaio in 2016 and ran unopposed in this year’s Democratic primary.

The history of Arpaio

Arpaio was first elected sheriff in 1992 and held that post until he was defeated in 2016. The former sheriff then failed to win the Republican nomination for Senate in 2018, finishing last behind Kelli Ward and Martha McSally.

During his 24 years as the County’s top lawman and self-proclaimed "America's Toughest Sheriff," Arpaio gained notoriety with his controversial policies like pink underwear for jail inmates, chain gangs and Tent City. But his focus on immigration led to his downfall when a federal judge found him in civil contempt of court for failing to stop his infamous immigration sweeps. He was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Like Arpaio, Sheridan was found to be in civil contempt of court for not following a federal judge’s order to end the immigration sweeps. “I was held in contempt for civil contempt of court because the judge felt that I was not following his order and I just think the judge got me wrong,” said Sheridan, who did not receive a presidential pardon.

Sheridan says he differs from his old boss in style and substance. "I'm very uncomfortable in front of the camera. He loved and lived for the media attention. I'm not a grandstander. He did a lot of things for media attention. I will do things for the betterment of the citizens of Maricopa County, and good law enforcement practices. No. 2 is I know how to run the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. I spent 40 years of my life there. I've had every rank from volunteer to the chief deputy. The only one left that I'm seeking now is the sheriff position itself," said Sheridan.

Sheridan says he is running because he heard from deputies who were unhappy with Penzone's leadership. He said he also wants to bring back the posse.

Meantime, Arpaio said he decided to get into the race, after initially backing Sheridan, because he said voters contacted him and urged him to do so. He has based much of his campaign around his support for the president.

Experts say we might not get final results for at least a few days, a regular occurrence in the state even though it sees the vast majority of voters cast ballots by mail.

That's because many of those voting by mail cling to the habit of dropping off their ballots at the polls on Election Day rather than mailing them in.

Those ballots take time to process, using a labor-intensive procedure to verify signatures on envelopes and then opening them to process the actual ballot.