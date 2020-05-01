PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran said he fully supports the presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden who now faces accusations that sexually assaulting a former female staffer 27 years ago.
O’Halleran, a former police detective, said he hasn’t seen any evidence to confirm the decades old allegation but tells Arizona’s Family that he supports a thorough investigation.
“Go through the proper authorities and investigate it but get it over with, get it done. Until I know it’s real or not, I will still endorse Joe Biden,” O’Halleran said.
Should an investigation verify the allegations, O’Halleran declined to say if that should disqualify Biden from the presidency.
Instead of answering the question, the Arizona congressman referred to President Donald Trump, who has been accused by numerous women of sexual assault.
“Then the current president probably shouldn’t be president,” he said.
Tara Reade, a former senate staffer for Biden, filed a complaint with Washington D.C. police, claiming that the former VP sexually assaulted in sin 1993.