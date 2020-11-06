PHOENIX (Arizona's Election Authority) -- With Election Day behind us, people all over the country are anxiously watching the ballot counting that continues in several battleground states, including Arizona. In an election that's been tight from the very beginning, those numbers are of the utmost importance right now. But once the tabulations are finished and the contested results settled, there are a few things that need to happen before we can say the election officially has concluded.
First, every state has to certify their results. Until then, everything that has been reported is unofficial. Each state has its own law on that. According to Arizona law, the secretary of state has up to three weeks after the election ("the fourth Monday following the general election") to complete this process. (ARS § 16-648) That date is Nov. 30.
After that, the people who make up the Electoral College -- the people for whom we all really voted -- need to do their thing. Set by federal law (3 U.S. Code § 7), that date is the Monday after the second Wednesday in December. That means electors throughout the country will cast their votes in their respective states on Monday, Dec. 14.
So, that's it, right? Nope, there's one more step before everything becomes official. Congress has a job to do and the date and time they do it is mandated by federal law (3 U.S.C. §15). "Congress shall be in session on the sixth day of January succeeding every meeting of the electors. The Senate and House of Representatives shall meet in the Hall of the House of Representatives at the hour of 1 o’clock in the afternoon on that day, and the President of the Senate shall be their presiding officer" So, on Jan.6, 2021, Congress will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes and declare the results.
Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.