TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- One of the most controversial measures on the ballot approved by voters this year is Prop 207. It legalizes the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Prop. 207 passes, legalizing recreational marijuana in Arizona Possession becomes legal when the election results are certified in about a month and sales should begin in May.

Possession becomes legal once the election results are certified in about a month. Sales are expected to begin next spring.

It's the results Raul Molina hoped for. He owns The Mint Dispensary in Tempe. "I'll be honest with you," said Molina. "I'm pretty happy. When we designed our plans two years ago, we already had recreational in mind and knew it was coming at some point."

Once recreational sales begin, he anticipates a lot more business. He's already starting to prepare for that. "When we have our just normal 420 celebrations with the medical patients in the state, we've had the line wrap around the building a couple times," said Molina. "We expect rec to be that way when we're first allowed to start selling recreational."

That means his store will be stocking up, making sure it has enough supplies for everyone. "It's probably something that will make us run out of flour, run out of products," said Molina. "It will be for a week or two. We'll fill the shelves back up. We'll get everything back in here."

He's also making sure his customers now, who use marijuana for medical reasons, continue to get fast service. "Even when the volume of the people in the door increases, we're hoping to still be able to get you out in ten minutes," said Molina.

Not everyone is excited that Prop. 207 passed.

'"We are incredibly sad," said Joanna Duka, a spokesperson for Arizonans for Health and Public Safety. "The victory for prop 207 is a loss for Arizonans."

Her group says it's concerned for the future of the state. "This is going to be incredibly accessible," said Duka. "Parents need to be on guard. It's going to make us less safe on the road."

The election results have some feeling down, while others, like Molina, are looking up, ahead to the future. "On January 19, I can turn in my application for recreational license, and the state has 60 days to let me know if I qualified or not," said Molina.