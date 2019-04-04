TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe City Council decided it will vote on whether to kick fellow councilmember Kolby Granville out of office. He’s been accused of sexual assault, rape, and providing alcohol to minors. The vote, however, won’t happen until April 12.
During the public comment portion of Thursday’s Work Study Session, most of the speakers were urging the Council to expel Granville.
“Kolby is a despicable, unrepentant rapist who should be immediately expelled from this City Council,” Tempe activist Mario Martinez said.
“It is not safe for him to be on this Council,” Erin Guiney said. “He would make a habit of sort of choosing students – two girls – to ask out, basically a month or two after they graduated.”
Guiney is a former student at Tempe Preparatory Academy, where Granville used to work as a teacher.
The claims against him come from three former students there. Though Guiney didn’t ever know Granville personally, she says he had a reputation at the school.
The alleged victims say Granville brought unwanted sexual advances. One of them says she went on a trip with him to San Francisco, and he raped her. Another girl says she was 17 when he pulled her on top of him against her will. There are also allegations he provided the underage girls he was dating with alcohol.
Some members of the public went to the meeting to defend Granville, calling the whole investigation a political assassination.
“Why should the Council be judge, jury, and executioner?” one commenter asked.
“I’m concerned that they have put this in public eye for public opinion,” Tempe resident Mariam Ephraim said.
During the official code of conduct agenda item, Council members publicly discussed whether Granville violated the code. An outside attorney who reviewed the investigation by the Phoenix Police Department says the claims against Granville are "more probably true than not," even though the case was closed because the victims didn’t want to help prosecute.
Though he’s previously denied providing alcohol to minors, Granville himself didn’t say a word during the discussion about him.
“If I was (sic) accused of something so reprehensible I’d be screaming from the rooftops proclaiming my innocence, and in this case, I think the silence is deafening,” Councilman Randy Keating said.
The Council will need a five-sevenths majority to remove Granville from office, but Keating thinks they’ll have a unanimous vote.
