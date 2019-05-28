HB2466

Victims of child sex assault in Arizona will now be able to sue their abusers in civil court until they’re 30 years old. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Previously, victims in the state could only sue their abusers up to when they were 20.

Late Monday night, Governor Doug Ducey signed the legislation, which was a key sticking point in the budget negotiations.

HB 2466 also allows all victims of child sexual assault, regardless of age, to come forward until Dec. 31, 2020.

However, these older victims will face a higher burden of proof and won’t be able to receive damages from their abusers.

The legislation passed both the House and Senate on unanimous votes.

The new law has been cheered by victim advocates, though Sen. Paul Boyer was pushing for even older victims to be able to sue for damages.

 

