PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A week after David Stringer resigned from his seat in the state House of Representatives, investigators released more documents that reveal his interactions with people in his district.
In the 181-page report, several people detailed their experiences with the politician. Some described him as "combative" or "militant."
[WATCH: Documents describe interactions with former Rep. David Stringer]
According to the documents, Rosemary Agneessens, an educator in Prescott, met with Stringer in 2014, when he was a candidate for the Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) Governing Board. She said at one point during the conversation, Stringer intimated that the focus of school funding should be for "elite students" and that "public schools should deal with 'Mexicans' and special ed students because they will never contribute to their communities or economy."
On another occasion within the last two years, Agneessens met with Stringer at his legislative office at PUSD. According to the documents, Stringer began talking about his internship at ASU Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, where he was working in a third- and fourth-grade English Language Learning (ELL). In the report, he says he enjoyed working with ELL students and said, "I like being a daddy figure for the little girls when they sit on my lap."
"I couldn't understand why he'd be in this kind of role and already have a formed decision. He didn't act like he was interested in anything we had to say," said JoAnne Chaffeur, who worked alongside Stringer in Prescott for five years. "He was very dismissive and I got the feeling he didn't like women--any strong women-- he would get in your face."
According to the documents, Chaffeur said if she ever got upset about something or passionate about a public education issue, he would say "take a Valium."
In May 2018, Stringer attended a political forum hosted by the Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP). He brought a guest, Merissa Hamilton, who streamed the event live on Facebook. During a Q&A portion, Stringer can be heard in the background asking Hamilton if he should ask about immigration. Hamilton suggested he ask about child sex trafficking instead. In response, Stringer can be heard on the video saying, "I don't like to, I don't like to demonize it. I think that, I think that's a demagogue on child, on child sex trafficking."
In the documents, Stringer went on to say that he did not believe there was a lot of child sex trafficking, but contended there were "a lot of 15-year-old prostitutes."
Eventually, after Hamilton explained she had talked to a lawyer who was involved in rescuing children, Stringer added, "maybe there's more to it than I think."
Once the video ended, Hamilton brought up the topic again. In the documents, she asked Stringer to clarify if he meant he didn't believe child sex trafficking existed. He responded by saying he didn't think there was any "damage." According to the documents, in support of his claim, Stringer said, "if an uncle takes his niece or nephew to a playground, and they go on the merry-go-round and have some ice cream, and then do their thing, that's just part of the experience."
Stringer stepped down from his elected position last week after a police report from 1983 was released, accusing him of paying two underage boys for sex. The charges were expunged from his record, but he was given five years of probation.
Stringer has repeatedly denied the allegations from the 1980s.
On Wednesday night, Stringer posted on Facebook denying the claims made by Hamilton. He said he "never minimized the problem of sex trafficking." He also said Hamilton arranged his news conference with Rev. Jared Maupin in June and was a supporter through his successful re-election campaign in November. Stringer said she turned on him after he turned her down for a criminal justice study group. You can read the full post below.
"It has come to my attention that one of my former campaign supporters has jumped on the bandwagon denouncing me for things I have never said and don't believe.
Merissa Hamilton, the former 2016 Libertarian candidate for the US Senate, claims to have left the Libertarian party because it was infiltrated by pedophiles.
She changed her registration to Republican and approached me about a future run for an LD1 seat in 2020. She claimed to admire me and wanted to support my reelection.
I invited her to a few political functions and introduced her around. At an RWOP luncheon last May she brought up the subject of child sex trafficking, claiming it was a crisis. Apparently, I wasn't sufficiently enthusiastic to suit Ms. Hamilton. She now claims to be alarmed at my skepticism about finding child rape harnesses in the desert and pedophile rings under every rock.
Whatever her concerns might have been in May of last year, it didn't stop her from helping to arrange a press conference with her close friend Reverend Jared Maupin, in June. She remained an enthusiastic supporter right thru my election.
I first became aware of her disaffection when she approached me after the election to ask if she could participate in my criminal justice study group. I had to turn her down because she really doesn't have a background in this area.
I can't account for the statements she has attributed to me. But for the record I have never minimized the problem of sex trafficking or specifically child sex trafficking across our southern border. As an attorney, I've handled child sex cases, representing both victims and the accused. They are serious cases
I recently supported a House Resolution declaring pornography a public health crises.
I regard Ms Hamilton's views as sincere but a little over the top."
