PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Senate Republicans worked into the night passing a package of election bills they said are needed to restore integrity despite evidence of widespread voter fraud. The Senate Committee on Government was scheduled to hear nearly a dozen election proposals that would make it more likely to trigger mandatory recounts in close elections and require more oversight of election equipment and the ballots themselves.
Even though numerous audits have shown the 2020 election was free and fair, the issue of election integrity has emerged as one of the top issues this year at the state Capitol. Republicans have disregarded any findings that failed to find voter fraud, while Democrats have accused them of using trumped-up accusations to make it harder to cast a ballot. So predictably, the votes came down along party lines in the committee where the crowd that attended was overwhelming in support of the GOP's election agenda.