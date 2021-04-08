PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. and Arizona Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have confirmed reports that migrants who have crossed over into Arizona and Texas will be receiving temporary housing.
According to documents obtained by Arizona's Family, the service provider "Family Endeavors" has a portfolio of hotel bed spaces in the Phoenix-area and can immediately provide emergency housing and relief services. The contract agreement started March 16 and ends Sept. 20. The procurement covers 1,239 beds at a cost of $352.64 per bed/per day for 199 days, which equals a cost of $86,947,271.04.
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has signed a short-term contract with the non-profit division of Endeavors to provide temporary shelter and processing services for families who have not been expelled and are therefore placed in immigration proceedings for their removal from the United States. The $86.9 million contract provides 1,239 beds and other necessary services. The families will receive a comprehensive health assessment that includes COVID-19 testing," said ICE Acting Director Tae D. Johnson.
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted on Thursday about reports regarding a "large number of migrant crossers to be housed at hotels in the Phoenix and Ahwatukee area."
I have heard reports that a large number of migrant crossers will be housed at hotels in the Phoenix and Ahwatukee areas.Unfortunately, the City of Phoenix has limited information, and no authority in this situation since it's a federal program.(1/2)— Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) April 8, 2021
ICE confirmed that families would be housed to fit legal requirements for the safety and well-being of children and their parents or guardians. The contract with Endeavors provides 1,200 hotel beds and other necessary services in Texas and Arizona. Under the agreement, the housing is intended to be short-term and generally less than 72 hours as immigration enforcement processing takes place to determine terms and conditions of release.
Families will be given clothing, meals and snacks, access to medical care, legal counsel, unlimited phone access, and individual rooms for physical distancing.
Services provided to people at these locations will include:
- Lodging for migrant families, including three meals daily for each occupant
- Recreation activities for children and teens
- Electrostatic cleaning, hygiene kits, laundry pick-up and delivery
- Access to legal service providers and information on the immigration legal process
- Access to medical and mental health care services
- Transportation to regional airports/bus stations compliant with COVID-19 protocols
A spokesperson for Arizona's ICE division provided the following statement:
"All families will receive a comprehensive health assessment to include COVID-19 testing. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, those who test positive for COVID-19 will have space available to remain in quarantine for 10 days."