PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, is spending the week traveling the state to highlight the positive impacts headed our way as part of the infrastructure and jobs law. Along with Ohio Sen. Rob Porter, a Republican, Sinema led the successful bipartisan effort she described as "the greatest investment in infrastructure and jobs in over two generations" when we sat down for a one-on-one interview recently. Among the highlights of the $1.2 trillion package, she noted the commitment of millions of dollars for enhanced broadband, train, and road improvements, as well as investments in ports of entry that she said can help ease supply-chain issues.
Democrats have scrutinized Sinema for a number of high-profile votes and perceptions that she has been an obstacle to President Joe Biden's agenda, leaving the Build Back Better plan in limbo. Organizations such as Voto Latino have designated funds to support a primary opponent to challenge her for the Democratic nomination in2024.
Sinema said she stands by her decision to reject changes to the filibuster. "There needs to be a backstop to protect the rights and privileges Americans already have, and the filibuster does just that," she explained.
Sinema also addressed the failed voting rights legislation and promises constituents that she's working on new legislation to protect elections that she's confident will become law this year.
To read more about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or to contact the senator, visit sinema.senate.gov.