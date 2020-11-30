PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- On the day the Arizona general election results were certified by Gov. Doug Ducey and Sec. of State Katie Hobbs, a war of words broke out on Twitter.

It started with President Trump taking aim at Ducey, and the fact that Mark Kelly can now be sworn into the U.S. Senate.

He tweeted:

Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember!"

What the president tweeted is not true. Arizona election officials have said there is no evidence of any election fraud.

Ducey then fired back, writing a long thread defending the integrity of our state's election system.

He tweeted:

I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election system, and bragged about it quite a bit, including in the Oval Office. And for good reason. We’ve been doing early voting since 1992. Arizona didn’t explore or experiment this year. We didn’t cancel election day voting as some pushed for — we weren’t going to disenfranchise any voter. In Arizona, we have some of the strongest election laws in the country, laws that prioritize accountability and clearly lay out procedures for conducting, canvassing, and even contesting the results of an election. We’ve got ID at the polls. We review EVERY signature (every single one) on early ballots — by hand — unlike other states that use computers. Prohibitions on ballot harvesting. Bipartisan poll observers. Clear deadlines, including no ballots allowed after Election Day. The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here. I’ve also said all along, I’m going to follow the law. So here’s what the law says: It requires the Secretary of State, in the presence of the Governor and the Attorney General, to canvass the election on the fourth Monday following the general election. That was today. This can ONLY be delayed if counties DECLINE to certify their results. ALL 15 counties in Arizona — counties run by both parties — certified their results. The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court. If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges. That’s the law. I’ve sworn an oath to uphold it, and I take my responsibility seriously.

A short time later, the Chairwoman of the Arizona GOP, Kelli Ward, retweeted the Governor's thread, with a hash tag telling him to "shut up," saying election integrity is missing in Arizona, period.

And the back and forth continued, with Rudy Giuliani tweeting that Ducey refuses to meet with him.