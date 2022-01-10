PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Representative Athena Salman is pregnant, and her due date is tomorrow. As a result, she put in a request to work from home, and that request was denied. Now she faces the choice of potentially being exposed to COVID or missing the first week of the new legislative session.

"It's a decision that's political and meant to punish me and to be cruel," said the Democratic representative from District 26 (Tempe)."I'm not planning on exposing myself to COVID-19 right before I'm due to give birth."

As House and Senate members returned to work on a day when COVID numbers in our state topped 13,000, they did so without any required COVID preventative measures. That's a stark contrast to last year's stricter guidelines.

"The bare level of protections that we had last year were members could participate and vote remotely, and the public could testify on committees remotely," Salman said. "We had plexiglass; we had temperature checks. At the beginning of session, we had a mask requirement. None of that exists today."

In a statement to Arizona's Family, a spokesperson for the Republican House majority said, "The House will respect its members as they deal with a health concern, but we must also respect the State Constitution."

Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers says it can't be considered reliable when it comes to remote voting.

"The security of that representative, in a remote location I have no control over it," Bowers said. "And our lawyers have said in the emergency and all of its confusion last year, you stretched it way far. You've got to get people in the building."

That doesn't necessarily mean on the House Floor; Some lawmakers can vote from their offices. But they have to get permission from Speaker Bowers.

For Representative Salman, that's just not enough.

"These are the same people that say they are here to protect the unborn?" she asked. "And yet here I am about to give birth, and they are trying to force me into conditions that could jeopardize the outcomes of my pregnancy and the outcomes for my expectant child."

As expected, Representative Salman did not show up for today's Opening Day. Neither did her husband, state senator Juan Mendez, who made a similar request to work remotely so he could be there for the birth of their child. It was denied by Senate President Karen Fann.