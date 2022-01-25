PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Senate committee torpedoed a bill Tuesday to make school board elections partisan and ban schools from removing peaceful protestors from campuses. SB 1010 would have made school board candidates run in partisan primary elections in August, with the winners facing off in November.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, also prohibited schools from kicking peaceful protestors off campus after hours. This proposal came when school boards emerged as a significant political battleground over pandemic policies and other issues that led to contentious meetings. When asked how a protest would be judged non-peaceful, Ugenti-Rita said, "I think it's one of those things you kind of know it when you see it."
Supporters of her bill said party labels give voters more information on where candidates stand on issues like COVID mask mandates, school shutdowns, and what is taught in school. There was some concern from both Democrats and Republicans about the costs to counties and school districts overrunning a two-partisan election instead of one non-partisan.
While it appeared Ugenti-Rita was going to make changes to the bill as it moved forward, it surprisingly failed to get enough votes to pass the Senate Education Committee.