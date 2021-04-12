PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State lawmakers gave the green light to legislation that legalizes sports and fantasy sports betting in Arizona. The Senate passed the measure 23-6 on Monday night. It now heads to the governor's desk. If made into law, sports fans and gamblers could place bets at or near sports stadiums as well as racetracks.
SB 1797 also gives professional sports organizations, like the Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns, a shot at getting 10 of the 20 gaming licenses being offered. Arizona tribes would then be left to compete for the remaining 10 licenses. The proposal has bipartisan support but not everyone is onboard.
"I've been very frank with them and said I can't support this really bad legislation because in the long run it will be detrimental to Indian gaming and to my community," said Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson. She is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Tribe, which tweeted its support for the bill earlier on Monday.
The governor has indicated that he will sign this bill. He's attached it to the Indian gaming compacts that he's been negotiating for several years. He celebrated the news that the measure passed with a tweet that said it was "a win-win for Arizonans, tribal members, and sports leagues and teams."
PASSED ✅ A new tribal-state gaming compact just passed the legislature! The updated agreement is a win-win for Arizonans, tribal members, and sports leagues and teams. Thank you to everyone who worked to improve Arizona’s gaming compact! #SB1797 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 13, 2021