PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State lawmakers gave the green light to legislation that legalizes sports and fantasy sports betting in Arizona. The Senate passed the measure 23-6 on Monday night. The bill was passed last month by the house and it now heads to Gov. Doug Ducey who negotiated the package and urged lawmakers to approve it. The bill allows betting on professional and college sports at sites owned by pro sports teams and at tribal casinos. It also allows gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations.
SB 1797 also gives professional sports organizations, like the Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns, a shot at getting 10 of the 20 gaming licenses being offered. Arizona tribes would then be left to compete for the remaining 10 licenses and could run sports books at two dozen tribal casinos in the state. The proposal has bipartisan support but not everyone is onboard.
"I've been very frank with them and said I can't support this really bad legislation because in the long run it will be detrimental to Indian gaming and to my community," said Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson. She is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Tribe, which tweeted its support for the bill earlier on Monday.
The governor has indicated that he will sign this bill. He's attached it to the Indian gaming compacts that he's been negotiating for several years. He celebrated the news that the measure passed with a tweet that said it was "a win-win for Arizonans, tribal members, and sports leagues and teams."
“I think he put that to bed as soon as it passed by putting a tweet out, so I think we’re definitely in good shape there with the governor," said Republican Sen. TJ Shope. "My hope is we’ll be able to go ahead and bet on football once the Cardinals season kicks off."
PASSED ✅ A new tribal-state gaming compact just passed the legislature! The updated agreement is a win-win for Arizonans, tribal members, and sports leagues and teams. Thank you to everyone who worked to improve Arizona’s gaming compact! #SB1797 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 13, 2021
The tribes, which have fiercely protected their exclusive right to most gambling in the state under the gaming compact approved by the state’s voters in 2002, get the right to build some new casinos under an updated deal. And in a big win, they would also be allowed to greatly expand their exclusive gambling offerings, adding games like Baccarat and craps to existing offerings of slot machines, blackjack and poker.
And there are options for online gambling as well, allowing growing online gambling sites like Draft Kings to piggyback on the licenses.
The state would allow any company that meets it standards to run fantasy sports gambling operations.
Both the legislation and a 20-year extension of the state’s gaming compact with tribes must be adopted for either to go into effect.
The amount of new revenue the state could receive hasn’t been officially estimated, but Rep. Jeff Weninger, a Chandler Republican who sponsored the bill, said it could easily exceed $100 million per year for the general fund.