PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Senate committee voted to make lemonade the official state drink on Monday, beating out other contenders like the margarita.
The proposal for lemonade comes from an 18-year-old high school student who asked his state representative, Warren Petersen, to sponsor legislation.
The measure passed 6-1, moving the bill to the Senate floor where it is expected to pass.
While the measure is supposed to be feel-good legislation, lawmakers had other ideas on what should be the state beverage.
Democratic state Sen. Victoria Steele said she'd prefer naming the margarita.
In the end, Steele voted for lemonade but said she reserved the right to change her mind before the entire Senate votes on the floor.
