PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly broke with the left-wing of his party Wednesday when he rejected their calls to rebuke Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Sinema, who is also a Democrat, is under fire from progressives who launched an effort to officially censure her at their statewide party meeting on Saturday.
The proposed resolution accuses Sinema, the first woman elected to represent Arizona in the upper chamber, of not standing up to President Donald Trump.
According to an analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight.com, Sinema has voted with Trump over 54% of the time throughout her career.
"I think Sen. Sinema is doing a very good job representing us in the United States Senate," Kelly said after a campaign stop in Phoenix.
But Kelly disagrees with at least one of Sinema's more controversial votes, the confirmation of Attorney General William Barr.
In February, Sinema was one of three Democrats to join Republicans in voting to install Barr into nation's top law enforcement position.
"From what I know right now I don't think I would have voted that way," Kelly said.
It's unclear whether the vote censure Sinema will happen this weekend. Party officials said it's likely the motion will be delayed until the party's next statewide meeting in January.
Dan O'Neal, a member of the Democratic Progressive Caucus, said they still support Sinema and want her to vote more in line with the party.
He hopes the move to rebuke will serve as a wake up for Sinema, who describes herself as an independent politician willing to work with both sides.