PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona senators resurrected a bill Thursday naming lemonade the official state drink, as legislative action at the Capitol has nearly ground to halt.
House Majority Leader Warren Peterson denied reports that he pressured members in the Senate to revive his bill, one day after they killed it.
[WATCH: Fate of nunchucks, lemonade still hanging in Arizona]
"That's ridiculous," Petersen said. "That's insane."
It's unclear when the Senate will bring back the bill for a second vote.
[RELATED: Senate committee voted to name lemonade official state drink]
The decision to give HB 2629 another shot came as budget talks have produced no apparent results, slowing down movement on proposed legislation.
Lawmakers this week blew past its goal of wrapping up their business in 100 days.
(1) comment
[ban]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.