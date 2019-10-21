FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, during a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel about prevention and response to sexual assault in the military, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., recounts her own experience while serving as a colonel in the Air Force, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McSally, the Arizona Republican appointed to the seat once held by John McCain, has a book deal. William Morrow announced Monday, Oct. 21 that McSally’s “Dare to Fly” is coming out next May. In a statement Monday, McSally said she had endured “tragedies and barriers” and hoped her story would inspire others “at all stages of life.”