PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – More than a week after Election Day, Sen. Martha McSally on Friday conceded Arizona’s Senate race to Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.
“With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race," McSally said in a statement posted to her website. "I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best."
The Associated Press called the race for Kelly early the morning after Election Day. Kelly's win means Arizona, traditionally a red state, will have two Democrats in the U.S. Senate for the first time since the 1950s. Kelly, who will join Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in Washington, has already announced his transition team.
Sinema defeated McSally in 2018 to become Arizona's first woman in the Senate. Gov. Doug Ducey later appointed McSally to finish out the term of the late Sen. John McCain.
Ducey tweeted his thanks to McSally and congratulated Kelly shortly after McSally's concession went public.
"Thank you @MarthaMcSally for running a great race and for a phenomenal record of public service, breaking barriers all along the way," he said. "You’re a true patriot! My sincere congratulations to @CaptMarkKelly on winning a hard-fought race. I welcome you back to public service and look forward to getting together soon and working together for AZ."
"Thanks to Governor Ducey for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to serve," McSally said in her statement. "It has been an absolute honor to fight for and serve Arizona in the U.S. Senate, especially during these unprecedented times."
McSally's concession came just hours after lawyers for President Donald Trump's campaign dropped a lawsuit asking for a review of the ballots cast in Arizona. CBS News on Thursday projected that Democrat Joe Biden will win Arizona. That came several days after determining that Biden had the necessary votes in the Electoral College to become the 46th president of the United States. Trump has yet to concede the race and has said he has no intention of doing so.
McSally has not said what will be next for her other than her plan to "get a little rest."
Full statement by Sen. Martha McSally
With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race. I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best.
It has been an absolute honor to fight for and serve Arizona in the U.S. Senate, especially during these unprecedented times. Thanks to Governor Ducey for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to serve. I will always be inspired by the strength, resilience, innovation, and compassion that I witnessed from Arizonans as I traveled throughout our great state. I will never forget what I learned from all of you.
I will miss engaging with Arizonans to hear their challenges and how I could help when I deployed to D.C. I am so grateful for the opportunity to solve many problems through legislation, secure funding and pandemic relief for Arizona, deliver results to constituents getting the run around from bureaucracies, and fight for the hardworking people of our amazing state.
While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race. I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign. Like nearly everything in my life, it was a high-risk, high-purpose fight. Thank you to all my faithful wingmen and wingwomen. I am proud of our effort, as we truly left it all out on the field.
After fighting for our country for more than three decades—the last nine in the political arena—I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest.
Thank you, Arizona! It’s been an honor to serve you, and I know our future is bright and blessed.