PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – More than a week after Election Day, Sen. Martha McSally on Friday conceded Arizona’s Senate race to Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

“With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race," McSally said in a statement posted to her website. "I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best."

The Associated Press called the race for Kelly early the morning after Election Day. Kelly's win means Arizona, traditionally a red state, will have two Democrats in the U.S. Senate for the first time since the 1950s. Kelly, who will join Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in Washington, has already announced his transition team.

Sinema defeated McSally in 2018 to become Arizona's first woman in the Senate. Gov. Doug Ducey later appointed McSally to finish out the term of the late Sen. John McCain.

Ducey tweeted his thanks to McSally and congratulated Kelly shortly after McSally's concession went public.

"Thank you @MarthaMcSally for running a great race and for a phenomenal record of public service, breaking barriers all along the way," he said. "You’re a true patriot! My sincere congratulations to @CaptMarkKelly on winning a hard-fought race. I welcome you back to public service and look forward to getting together soon and working together for AZ."

"Thanks to Governor Ducey for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to serve," McSally said in her statement. "It has been an absolute honor to fight for and serve Arizona in the U.S. Senate, especially during these unprecedented times."

McSally's concession came just hours after lawyers for President Donald Trump's campaign dropped a lawsuit asking for a review of the ballots cast in Arizona. CBS News on Thursday projected that Democrat Joe Biden will win Arizona. That came several days after determining that Biden had the necessary votes in the Electoral College to become the 46th president of the United States. Trump has yet to concede the race and has said he has no intention of doing so.

McSally has not said what will be next for her other than her plan to "get a little rest."

Full statement by Sen. Martha McSally