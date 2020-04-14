PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Sen. Martha McSally posted the largest fundraising totals of her campaign Tuesday, but it was just a little more than half the money raised by her likely Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

Arizona’s junior senator raised $6.3 million over the first thee months of the year, boosting her campaign account to about $10.2 million as she fights to keep her appointed seat.

Under almost any circumstance, McSally’s totals are impressive, but Kelly, a former astronaut, raised about $11 million from the beginning of January though the end of March.

Kelly, who is married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, also reported $19.7 million in his campaign account, nearly double what McSally has available to wage her race.

In a statement announcing how much money she raised, McSally’s campaign manager noted the senator temporarily halted most campaign activities such as buying political ads and raising money.

That self-imposed moratorium started April 1, one day after the end of the first quarter, and ends Wednesday.

The campaign also noted that McSally donated her April paycheck to people affected by COVID-19 and has used campaign resources to raise money for the Salvation Army.

Dylan Lefler, McSally’s campaign manager, said in a statement, “voters continue to show growing support because they want someone in the U.S. Senate who leads by example.”

Although McSally trails in the money race, the National Republican Senatorial Committee this week dropped $33 million across the country on TV and radio ad buys.

Nearly $6 million, the third largest chunk of the money, is earmarked for Arizona, underscoring how important the senate race here is for a Republican Party trying retain control of the upper chamber.

Those ads are scheduled to start running in Arizona on June 1.