PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican leaders at the state Capitol are not giving the Democratic Secretary of State the money she wants to run a smooth Presidential Preference Election next year.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs requested $10 million, but the Republicans are offering $4.3 million.
Three years ago, the preference election was marred by voters waiting up to five hours to cast their ballots.
The striking images of voters waiting in line outside of polling stations was a national embarrassment for Arizona.
Rep. T.J. Shope, a Republican from Coolidge, expects the costs of the election to go down next year because the state Republican Party may not hold a preference election.
