PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is mounting concern over Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel and whether she is fit for office. One of Adel's predecessors, Rick Romley, said staff members have reached out to him directly for help. "There is just a question about whether or not the office is being able to perform its functions," said Romley.
The former county attorney says staff told him Adel is never in the office, morale is incredibly low and she is having trouble hiring people. "I have heard for months now that she isn't able to recruit individuals into the office. That takes a personal hands-on approach," said Romley. "When you are not able to recruit, that by itself should be raising issues. What is going on here?"
On Election Night in 2020, Adel fell in her home and had emergency surgery to stop bleeding in her brain. Adel was out of work for two months. Then in August, she announced she was checking into rehab and getting treatment for anxiety, an eating disorder and alcohol use. After 19 days, she left, saying doctors cleared her to go back to work.
"I wish her the very best. That office is a pressure cooker. I was there almost 20 years as the elected county attorney. I know how tough it is. I just want the best for her, her family, and also for the community," said Romley.
Now, five months later, Romley says he is worried about the current state of Adel's office and the lack of leadership. "Victims of crime absolutely need to have trust and confidence that the office is doing as well as it possibly can. They have to trust that office," said Romley. "And right now, there are so many things going on in her life that we raise this to the level where she really needs to think hard about this."