PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's weekly unemployment payments are almost the lowest in the nation. Now, the state Legislature is about to consider competing proposals next week to increase them.
The payments have been capped at $240 a week for the past 17 years, and until Wednesday, it appeared that wouldn't change. Despite passing with bipartisan support, HB2508 and SB1411, both bills stalled and looked dead this year.
But Rep. David Cook, a Republican from Globe, said the proposals would get hearings next week in committee. Cook is the sponsor of HB2508, which seeks to boost the weekly payment to $300 and increases the "income disregard" to $160 a week.
Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican from Prescott, is the author of SB1411 which would hike the payment to $320 a week while cutting eligibility to 20 weeks, down from 26. Under Fann's proposal, the cap on payments could rise to $400 a week once the unemployment trust fund returns to normal levels.
Over the past year, Arizona's low unemployment received a lot of attention, given the state's unemployment rate hit double digits during the pandemic.