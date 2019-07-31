PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Former Arizona Rep. Don Shooter is extremely ill and on life support, Senate President Karen Fann confirmed to Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch Wednesday afternoon.
Welch tweeted the news just after 1:30 p.m. At the time, no other details were available.
Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, served for a time as the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
During his time at the Arizona Capitol, Shooter was no stranger to controversy.
The Arizona House of Representatives voted on Feb. 1, 2018 --- at the height of the “me too” sexual harassment movement -- to expel Shooter amid allegations that he sexually harassed lawmakers, lobbyists and others. The vote was 56-3.
According to the resolution approved by the House, "Shooter's pattern of conduct was dishonorable and unbecoming of a member."
Shooter was the first state lawmaker to lose his job amid allegations of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. Until his ouster, Arizona had not expelled a member of the Legislature since 1991.
Less than a month before that vote, Welch tried to speak with Shooter about the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.
“There’s an ongoing investigation; I will have no comment,” Shooter told Welch. He then repeated it right into the Arizona’s Family camera. “Any confusion?” he asked Welch. “At a certain point, you are the one who’s harassing people. … I feel harassed.”
[WATCH: The encounter]
Hours after his expulsion, Shooter told Arizona’s Family that he was “free at last.” At the time he gave Arizona’s Family a binder of information in which he painted himself as a taxpayer watchdog, working to uncover potential corruption within state government, who paid a heavy political price.
"I never sexually harassed anyone," Shooter said in a July 2018 interview with KYMA in Yuma. "I was guilty of annoying some people. Anybody who knows [me] would tell you that's certainly a possibility."
The investigation into Shooter began when Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita spoke to Welch about being harassed by Shooter. At the same time, Shooter was removed from committee assignments and stripped of his subpoena power.
In August 2018, he launched a billboard campaign, hoping district 13 voters would send him back to the state Senate.
One sign, located just outside of Yuma, reads "MAKE A LIBERALS HEAD EXPLODE! VOTE SHOOTER."
A year almost to the day after he was voted out of the state House, Shooter sued the state, claiming he was denied due process.
Although Shooter served a little more than a year in the state House representing district 13, he had been at the Capitol since 2011.
He served district 24 in the Senate from 2011 until 2013. After Arizona's district lines were redrawn in 2012, Shooter served the 13th district in the Senate from 2013 until 2017.
#BREAKING: Senate President @FannKfann confirms that former state lawmaker Don Shooter is extremely ill and on life support. No other details were provided. #azfamily— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) July 31, 2019
(6) comments
Pull that plug! Pull that plug!
Age of the guy would be considered an interesting fact here....
Oh well, looks like he may have fallen ill to a more aggressive form of the White Menace Syndrome! At least he can't sexually harass anyone anymore from his deathbed!
Good.
Blessings and prayers Sir...
Amen, Mr. Shooter. Best to you, sir.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.