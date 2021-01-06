PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton said on Wednesday night he wants to use the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office. He told Arizona's Family he is in favor of invoking the 25th Amendment to get Trump out of the White House before his term ends in two weeks.

"I don't come to that conclusion lightly," said Stanton. "His unwillingness to accept the reality of his loss in this election and inciting things like the tragedy you saw today at the United States Capitol. Sadly, I've come to the conclusion that yes, it is time."

Angry Republican leaders float removing Trump from office "He has to be impeached and removed," said one current Republican elected official.

Stanton was part of a group of Democrats from the House Judiciary Committee that sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump. The amendment says the vice president and the majority of Cabinet members can remove a sitting president who is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

According to CNN, a group of Republican leaders said Trump should be removed, with four of them saying the 25th Amendment should be invoked while two others said Trump should be impeached. CNN also claims some Cabinet members held preliminary discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment.

The discussion about removing President Trump prematurely from office came as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The rioters forced the House and Senate to evacuate. During the clashes with law enforcement, four people died. One woman was shot by police while the three others had medical emergencies.