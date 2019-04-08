PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar was wined and dined by far-right European nationalists last year in London.
But the Prescott dentist never disclosed the meeting on his travel report to Congress, according to published reports.
The news site Sludge reported last week that Gosar met secretly with the controversial political leaders in July.
According to the site, Gosar broke bread with politicians known for their anti-immigrant views at a dinner hosted by for now-former White House strategist Steve Bannon.
Gosar recorded on his travel report that he met with members of the U.K. Parliament. Sludge reports no MPs attended the diner.
Video of Gosar's private meeting emerged in "The Brink," a new documentary film that follows Bannon in Europe.
A false travel report to Congress carries a potentially harsh punishment.
Sludge reports that a member of Congress can receive a reprimand if they mistakenly file a false report.
But the consequences get tougher if an elected official intentionally files a misleading report.
That can result in prison time and a hefty fine of $11,000.
Gosar's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(3) comments
There's nothing wrong with Nationalist either. The stigma, the lies, and the knee-jerk reactions to Nationalism are pretty absurd to say the least.
*Correction:. Nationalists.
Nothing wrong with dining with someone or even associating with who you want to associate with.
