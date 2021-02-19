PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A proposal for Arizona to observe a "National Day of Racial Healing" nearly died this week after most of the white Republicans on a legislative committee voted to kill it.
However, chairman of the House Committee on Government and Elections, Rep. John Kavanagh, who is white, cast the decisive vote to pass HB 2590 by a vote of 7-6.
One of the state's few Black lawmakers, Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from Phoenix, introduced the proposal to make every third Tuesday in January a nonlegal holiday.
However, some of the white lawmakers changed the debate from one about reflecting on racial healing to one of racial grievance.
"You know what never ceases to amaze me is the politicization of race," said Rep. Jake Hoffman, a white Republican, before he voted against the bill. "Americans and this country come together better than any nation in the history of the world."
His comments appeared to ignore the racial reckonings over the past year, where people of all races across the country protested the police shootings and violence committed against unarmed black men and women. Last year also saw one of the most racially polarizing presidential elections in recent American history.
"When I hear things like 'Black Lives Batter' but I can't say, 'All Lives Matter' and when I see this kind of stuff, it just tears at my head," said Rep. John Fillmore, another Republican who voted not to observe a day for racial healing.
There was another white GOP lawmaker who voted to oppose the measure after listening to testimony that he considered offensive.
"I sat here, and I listened to testimony about setting aside privilege and I got to say, everything in my life I've earned. I don't have any privilege because of the color of my skin," said Rep. Bret Roberts.
On Friday, Bolding said the tense debate from the day before only proved his point that there needs to be time to reflect on race.
"We have people who fundamentally don't understand the dynamics of race and don't understand the dynamics of different experiences," Bolding said.